MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Physician Network OB/GYN Sharmilee Thota, MD, has been chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Franciscan Health Michigan City St. Luke Award.

The winner of the St. Luke award, named for the patron saint of physicians and surgeons, is nominated by and voted upon by the nursing staff.

The award recognizes physicians who have an outstanding rapport with nurses, patients and their families; show respect for the nursing profession; provide education and act as a resource to staff; serve as a role model and exhibit a team approach to care.

“I am humbled to accept this year’s St. Luke Award,” Dr. Thota said. “I have dedicated my career to women’s health, and it is truly my pleasure to serve the women of our community. I am looking forward to another year of building relationships with patients, their families and our excellent staff here in Michigan City. Thank you for the honor and privilege for being a part of this wonderful organization and team.”

Dr. Thota has been with Franciscan since 2018.