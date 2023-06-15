With the 4th of July holiday less than a month away, City of La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder urges residents to keep the city’s fireworks ordinance in mind.

“Independence Day is a favorite holiday for many of our residents,” Snyder said. “While we know everyone is eager to start celebrating, we urge our residents to be respectful of their neighbors and to keep the city’s firework ordinance in mind. Our fire and police departments, along with the code enforcement team, will be keeping a watchful eye over the next several weeks to make sure everyone is following the rules.”

The City of La Porte’s municipal code states that consumer fireworks may be discharged within the city limits on the following dates and times:

June 28 through July 3, 5 to 11 p.m.;

July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight; and

July 5 through July 9, 5 to 11 p.m.

Snyder noted that it is against state law to discharge fireworks in city parks. He said violators could be penalized with a fine of up to $300.