The Farmed & Forged Market, held on Sundays in downtown La Porte, has implemented its SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formally known as food stamps) benefits program, which allows those utilizing the national food-assistance program to purchase healthy, locally-produced foods at the market.

Select vendors will accept SNAP benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, breads and cereals, meats, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, and seeds/plants that produce food and herbs. Those utilizing SNAP benefits can stop by the Farmed & Forged market booth to swipe their EBT cards in exchange for vouchers.

Additionally, the market has teamed up with local chef Marcello Marino, founder of La Ventana Nonprofit Culinary School, to lead monthly cooking demonstrations. Chef Marino will lead these live cooking demonstrations on the second Sunday of every month, and all ingredients used for his dishes will be provided by local market vendors. The demo will take place in the parking lot next to the market (parallel to Lincolnway) at 11:30a and 1:30p CST. Attendees will learn about basic culinary skills, how to prepare the recipe from start to finish and will even get to sample the completed dish.

Due to the rain last Sunday, the first demonstration has been rescheduled to this Sunday, June 18, 2023.



The Farmed & Forged Market is held every Sunday from 11am-3pm CST through September 24 on the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe Street in downtown La Porte, IN.

For more information about the market, visit thecollectivein.com/fandf.

The Farmed & Forged Market is run and operated by The Collective, a community for entrepreneurs based in Northwest Indiana. The Collective offers membership for small businesses and specializes in hosting area artisan-based eve