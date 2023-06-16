The W.G. Jackson will depart promptly from Michigan City’s

Millenium Park, located just over the Franklin Street Bridge

on Trail Creek Harbor. The public and children of all ages

are also welcome to step aboard the vessel while dockside

between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM each day.

Lake Michigan Tour Times

Tuesday June 20th, at

11:00 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:00 PM

Wednesday June 21st, at

11:00 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:00 PM

Thursday June 22nd, at

11:00 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:00 PM

Call the Michigan City Sanitary District at 219-874-7799 to reserve your spot today.

