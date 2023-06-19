41st Annual Lubeznik Arts Festival

Join TEAM WIMS LIVE this summer for the 41st Lubeznik Arts Festival (LAF)! LAF is one of the highlights of summer in Northwest Indiana! It takes place on LCA’s grounds, just steps away from Lake Michigan, to connect festivalgoers to our dynamic programming and exhibitions. During this year’s festival, expect all sorts of artists, local food vendors, indoor exhibitions, family activities, demos and a live mural competition. LCA’s summer blockbuster “Vivian Maier In Color” will also be on display inside the Hyndman Gallery.

