La Porte, IN – For 77 years, tens of thousands of parade-goers have lined LaPorte’s downtown thoroughfare to enjoy and celebrate the annual 4th of July Parade. This year brings something new, as the Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a 4th of July Window Decorating Contest. Businesses not along the parade route are also encouraged to enter, and even currently unoccupied stores fronts are asked to display their patriotism, and share LaPorte pride. All entries and judging will be online at www.Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ($250, $100,$50) will be awarded. Entries can be submitted between June 15th and June 29th, with voting open from June 20th thru July 4th. Sharing your entry on your social media is a great way to draw attention to your contest entry and your business. A special QR Code in 2023 Parade Booklet will link to the Contest, creating opportunities for more votes, AND great business exposure. Winners will also receive media attention and interviews, thanks to the support of WIMS Radio, 95.1 FM, 1420 AM.

Visit http://Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org for Window Decorating Contest entry and full contest rules. For questions, please call Drummond Osborn at 219.716.0013 or email windowcontest@Kiwanis4thofJulyParade.org.