Check-In/Registration

Go to the area between the 4-H Office and the 4-H Food Stand to receive a buyer number.

If you have been a buyer in the last 3 years, you will have to verify your name, address, and phone number.

You will also be asked to sign for your buyer number.

After receiving a buyer number, pick up a “Sale Bill” that lists the order of the animals being auctioned, including 4-H’ers name, parent, and 4-H Club.

After registering, you are free to enter the arena, find a seat, and get ready to bid!

Bidding

All animals are sold by the lot/head.

When the animal is presented, the bidding starts.