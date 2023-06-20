LaPorte County 4-H Livestock Auction- Friday, July 14th
Check-In/Registration
Go to the area between the 4-H Office and the 4-H Food Stand to receive a buyer number.
If you have been a buyer in the last 3 years, you will have to verify your name, address, and phone number.
You will also be asked to sign for your buyer number.
After receiving a buyer number, pick up a “Sale Bill” that lists the order of the animals being auctioned, including 4-H’ers name, parent, and 4-H Club.
After registering, you are free to enter the arena, find a seat, and get ready to bid!
Bidding
All animals are sold by the lot/head.
When the animal is presented, the bidding starts.
All you have to do is nod your head, raise your hand, raise your bidding number, or anything else to get the attention of the bid takers or auctioneer.
Purchasing
If you have the highest bid on the animal, you have won the bid on the animal! After winning the bid, hold up your bidder number so that the clerk and auctioneer can see the number.
A runner will then come to you with a lot sheet for you to sign, this confirms the sale. It is very important that when you sign the sheet, you have to verify your buyer number and designate where you want the animal to go. When designating your animal’s destination, you have two options:
Resale (Turn): the animal will be bought by a packer or auction barn at market price. When you turn an animal, you will pay the difference between the purchase pay and the market price and you will still be recognized for being a buyer at the Livestock Auction.
Keep: you will have to select a processor on the form. You are responsible for contacting the processor and giving them your cutting instructions.
Local Processors:
Monon Meat Packing & Catering (Monon, IN)
Saylor’s Custom Butchering (Grovertown, IN)
Sims’ Meat Processing (LaPorte, IN)
Payment
After you have made all of your purchases, please wait at least 30 minutes for your paperwork to make it through the clerking table. Then proceed to the settlement table where an auction official will print an invoice for you. You are required to make the full payment at that time. Please note: There is a 3% buyer fee. Cash sales will be discounted.
Cash, check*, Visa, or Mastercard are the only accepted payment methods.
If you have a buyers group, please pay with one check or credit card for the whole group.
*Checks should be made out to the LaPorte County 4-H Livestock Fund.