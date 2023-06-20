Paladin Day will take place on June 30 @ 8:00 am – 2:30 pm
Join Ric Federighi and TEAM WIMS LIVE!
A message from Paladin-
“Paladin Day is the day that our agency reorganized and rebranded as Paladin. A Paladin is defined as a determined advocate or a leading champion for a cause. Here at Paladin, we proudly serve as determined advocates for children, individuals with disabilities, seniors and their families to provide supports and opportunities to learn, grow and enjoy a meaningful life.
We invite all of Paladin’s family and friends to come GLOW with us! To learn more, contact us at Paladin@paladin.care”
Paladin
4315 East Michigan Blvd
Michigan City, IN 46360