Join Ric Federighi and TEAM WIMS LIVE! A message from Paladin-

“Paladin Day is the day that our agency reorganized and rebranded as Paladin. A Paladin is defined as a determined advocate or a leading champion for a cause. Here at Paladin, we proudly serve as determined advocates for children, individuals with disabilities, seniors and their families to provide supports and opportunities to learn, grow and enjoy a meaningful life.

We invite all of Paladin’s family and friends to come GLOW with us! To learn more, contact us at Paladin@paladin.care”

Paladin

4315 East Michigan Blvd

Michigan City, IN 46360