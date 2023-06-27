Several beach hazards statements are in effect for the South Shore area including the counties of Lake, Porter, La Porte and Berrien.

For La Porte County:

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…Life-threatening conditions are expected through late

Tuesday night. Waves building to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday then

subsiding late Tuesday night. Strong rip, structural, and

longshore currents are expected. Piers will be heavily swamped

by waves through late Tuesday night. * WHERE…Northern La Porte county. * WHEN…From 1 AM CDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water

and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Do not venture out on piers.

For Lake and Porter counties:

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT

TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT… * WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at

Lake Michigan beaches. Waves 4 to 7 ft expected. * WHERE…Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN…From 1 AM CDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,

especially for inexperienced swimmers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions

and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other

shoreline structures.

For Berrien Southern Berrien County:

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY

NIGHT… * WHAT…Life-threatening conditions are expected through late

Tuesday night. Waves building to 5 to 8 feet Tuesday then

subsiding late Tuesday night. Strong rip, structural, and

longshore currents are expected. Piers will be heavily swamped

by waves through late Tuesday night. * WHERE…Southern Berrien county. * WHEN…Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water

and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Do not venture out on piers.

For Northern Berrien County: