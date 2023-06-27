Several beach hazards statements are in effect for the South Shore area including the counties of Lake, Porter, La Porte and Berrien.
For La Porte County:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Life-threatening conditions are expected through late
Tuesday night. Waves building to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday then
subsiding late Tuesday night. Strong rip, structural, and
longshore currents are expected. Piers will be heavily swamped
by waves through late Tuesday night.
* WHERE…Northern La Porte county.
* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
For Lake and Porter counties:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…High wave action and dangerous currents expected at
Lake Michigan beaches. Waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE…Lake IN and Porter Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Swimming conditions will be life threatening,
especially for inexperienced swimmers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions
and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other
shoreline structures.
For Berrien Southern Berrien County:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT…
* WHAT…Life-threatening conditions are expected through late
Tuesday night. Waves building to 5 to 8 feet Tuesday then
subsiding late Tuesday night. Strong rip, structural, and
longshore currents are expected. Piers will be heavily swamped
by waves through late Tuesday night.
* WHERE…Southern Berrien county.
* WHEN…Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
For Northern Berrien County:
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT…
* WHAT…Life-threatening conditions are expected through late
Tuesday night. Waves building to 5 to 8 feet Tuesday then
subsiding late Tuesday night. Strong rip, structural, and
longshore currents are expected. Piers will be heavily swamped
by waves through late Tuesday night.
* WHERE…Northern Berrien county.
* WHEN…Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
and high waves can sweep people off piers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.