The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have mobile food distributions at the following locations:

Friday, July 7, 2023 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Liberty School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.

Monday, July 10, 2023 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Hawthorne School, 501 Lusher Ave., Elkhart, IN 46517

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco with added USDA product and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Downtown Claypool, 108 So. Main St., Claypool, IN 46510

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Starke County

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment and will serve 250 households.

Monday, July 17, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Christian Community Food Pantry, 625 Roosevelt Rd., Walkerton, IN 46574 *This distribution is sponsored by United Way of St. Joseph County with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504

*This distribution is sponsored by The United Way of Marshall County with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Friday, July 21, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Metzger Trucking, 208 South Jefferson St., Silver Lake, IN 46982

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 200 households.

Monday, July 24, 2023 – Marshall County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

WHERE: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

*This distribution is sponsored by The United Way of Marshall County and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, July 27, 2023 – Starke County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave., North Judson, IN 46366

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Friday, July 28, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a. m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 IN-2, La Porte, IN 46350 *This distribution is sponsored by The United Way of LaPorte County with added USDA product and will serve 250 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance.

One box/bag per household. Distributions are drive thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.