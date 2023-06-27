The Porter County Traffic Safety Partnership will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization to educate motorists about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. From Friday, June 30, through Saturday, July 8, officers will be increasing patrols with the primary goal of preventing tragedies previously seen around the Fourth of July holiday.

The extra high-visibility enforcement is being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

Impaired driving includes more than just alcohol. Drugs and even some over-the-counter medications can also cause impairment and affect coordination, judgment, and reaction times on the road.

Officers will be on the lookout for all forms of impairment, for which the consequences can include thousands of dollars in legal fees, increased insurance rates, loss of license, a criminal record and possible jail time.

To avoid those, plan a safe and sober ride home before going out. Even if only one drink is consumed, designate a sober driver or plan to use a rideshare service, public transportation, or taxi. Motorists who encounter a drunk driver on the road are encouraged to call 911.

On the Fourth of July and every day of the year, drive sober or get pulled over.

For more information on impaired driving, go to www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.