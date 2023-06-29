The Ogden Dunes Police Department announced that Town Hall will be closed on Monday July 3 and Tuesday July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Temporary Beach parking permits for the holiday are available. These parking permits will cover all days from now to the 4th.

Stop into Town Hall between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to get your permits. If you are unable to make it to their office during regular business hours, call the ODPD at 219-762-4125.

Ogden Dunes Police Department says they are happy to help make arrangements to pick up your permits.