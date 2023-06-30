The Valparaiso Police Department, in conjunction with Valparaiso Community Schools, announced the addition of a fourth school resource officer (SRO) to its current team.

Patrolwoman Michelle Kodicek has been selected and will begin her duties at Thomas Jefferson Middle School (TJMS) on July 1, 2023. Current SRO, Patrolman Shannon Morris, will be taking the lead as the SRO for all VCS elementary schools, after having served TJMS since 2018.

Kodicek is a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, spending her entire career with the Valparaiso Police Department. During her tenure, Kodicek has served as a member of the VPD’s patrol division, also acting as a crime scene investigator, a member of the Porter County Hazardous Material Team, an Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board instructor, as well as a field training officer. Kodicek is a 1991 graduate of Plymouth (IN) High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas – Little Rock (1995) in criminal justice.

The VPD says she has also been very active within their school system and community over the years, while earning multiple commendations.