The City of La Porte announced one of the next performers coming to The Civic, according to Civic Auditorium & Events Director Brett Binversie.

Scheduled to play in the historic venue on Friday, Oct. 27, is Gary LeVox, best known as the frontman for iconic country group Rascal Flatts. Founded in 2000, the band enjoyed one of the most successful careers in modern country music, scoring 17 No. 1 singles and selling over 23 million albums. Ever popular, Rascal Flatts earned more than 40 awards-show trophies, making them the most awarded country group of the last decade. After 20 years, LeVox is now embarking on a solo chapter. While The Civic is no stranger to country stardom, Binversie said it has been over a decade since it has welcomed such a widely-recognized and accomplished country artist.

“Having seen the likes of Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis and Clint Black, The Civic stage was once a haven for pure country talent,” Binversie said. “Welcoming a renowned artist like Gary LeVox is the perfect revival of the Civic as a prestigious music venue. We are thrilled for what we know will be an incredible, sell-out show.”

Opening the show will be local act Whistle Pigs, playing everything from today’s hits and classic rock to R&B and jazz.

Binversie said tickets for this show start at just $39. Reserved table seating on the floor is available as well and starts at $600 for tables of 10.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the opener taking the stage 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open to patrons aged 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit laportecivicauditorium.com.