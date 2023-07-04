The newly minted Michigan City Police Department Crime Suppression

Unit (CSU), alongside the LaPorte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, the

Michigan City Police Detective Bureau, and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) delivered a

large blow to the “Lakeland Street Gang” during a coordinated campaign by numerous law enforcement

agencies.

In recent months, the Michigan City Police Department began investigating numerous shooting incidents

that captivated the attention of the community and law enforcement officials. The Crime Suppression

Unit, which was recently installed by Chief Steve Forker and his administration, began a focused effort to

identify the subjects involved in these violent acts.

As the investigation grew, CSU detectives identified several individuals who were not only responsible

for the violent acts, but also identified residences linked to these crimes. The investigation led to the

execution of 2 residential search warrants and charges against 10 individuals. The charges against these

individuals were felonies that ranged from, Criminal Organization Activity, Possession and Operation of

a Machine Gun, Dangerous Possession of a Firearm by a Child, Criminal Transfer of a Firearm, and

Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

The individuals charged were Michigan City residents, 19y/o Shabaa Holmes, 19y/o Chance Roark, 21y/o

Jarese Bishop, 20y/o Shane Roark, 26y/o Deonte Miller, 22y/o Terry Jones, and 4 additional juveniles. As

a result of the search warrants, the Crime Suppression Unit seized numerous firearms, a machine gun,

ammunition, firearm accessories, and tools related to the manufacturing and altering of firearms. Each

of the above adult offenders face a $15,000 cash bond and will appear in front of the honorable Judge

Jaime Oss in LaPorte County Superior Court #1. Deputy Prosecutor Sarah Konieczny has been the lead

prosecutor in this investigation.

Michigan City Police Chief Steve Forker was joined by Prosecutor Sean Fagan in

praising the efforts of the Crime Suppression Unit and LaPorte County Prosecutor’s

Office for working together to deliver a direct blow to the gang violence within the

community. “This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts and

utilization of new resources by each office to address the menacing activities of this

group.”

The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact

them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office would

like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the

WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME, and possibly receive a reward after an arrest and

conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can

always request to remain anonymous!

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and

until proven guilty in a court of law**

# # #

