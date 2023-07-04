The newly minted Michigan City Police Department Crime Suppression
Unit (CSU), alongside the LaPorte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, the
Michigan City Police Detective Bureau, and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) delivered a
large blow to the “Lakeland Street Gang” during a coordinated campaign by numerous law enforcement
agencies.
In recent months, the Michigan City Police Department began investigating numerous shooting incidents
that captivated the attention of the community and law enforcement officials. The Crime Suppression
Unit, which was recently installed by Chief Steve Forker and his administration, began a focused effort to
identify the subjects involved in these violent acts.
As the investigation grew, CSU detectives identified several individuals who were not only responsible
for the violent acts, but also identified residences linked to these crimes. The investigation led to the
execution of 2 residential search warrants and charges against 10 individuals. The charges against these
individuals were felonies that ranged from, Criminal Organization Activity, Possession and Operation of
a Machine Gun, Dangerous Possession of a Firearm by a Child, Criminal Transfer of a Firearm, and
Unlawful Possession of Firearms.
Page | 2
The individuals charged were Michigan City residents, 19y/o Shabaa Holmes, 19y/o Chance Roark, 21y/o
Jarese Bishop, 20y/o Shane Roark, 26y/o Deonte Miller, 22y/o Terry Jones, and 4 additional juveniles. As
a result of the search warrants, the Crime Suppression Unit seized numerous firearms, a machine gun,
ammunition, firearm accessories, and tools related to the manufacturing and altering of firearms. Each
of the above adult offenders face a $15,000 cash bond and will appear in front of the honorable Judge
Jaime Oss in LaPorte County Superior Court #1. Deputy Prosecutor Sarah Konieczny has been the lead
prosecutor in this investigation.
Michigan City Police Chief Steve Forker was joined by Prosecutor Sean Fagan in
praising the efforts of the Crime Suppression Unit and LaPorte County Prosecutor’s
Office for working together to deliver a direct blow to the gang violence within the
community. “This effective investigation is an example of the focused efforts and
utilization of new resources by each office to address the menacing activities of this
group.”
The La Porte County Drug Task Force asks anyone with information about criminal activity to contact
them at 219-873-1488 or via social media. Furthermore, the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office would
like to remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger. You can also call the
WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME, and possibly receive a reward after an arrest and
conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can
always request to remain anonymous!
**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and
until proven guilty in a court of law**
# # #
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact MCPD Crime Suppression Unit at
219-874-3221 or email at bmoore@emichigancity.com.