A 19-year-old from Demotte, Indiana has died after a head-on crash in Winfield. It happened just before 4:36 p.m. yesterday (7/4/23) in the 7000 block of East 117th Avenue.

Witnesses tell police a Subaru SUV traveling east was tailgating a Jeep when it crossed the center line in an attempt to pass the Jeep. As the Subaru crossed into oncoming traffic, it collided head-on with a westbound Kia sedan.

The driver the Kia was a 19-year-old female who was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were two 13-year-old passengers from Lowell riding in the Kia who were treated in Chicago. One was flown to a Chicago hospital and the other was eventually transported by ambulance. One of the 13-year-olds is the sister of the driver of the Kia.

The driver of the Subaru is identified as a 44-year-old female from Crown Point.

Factors which may have caused the crash are still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of life in this incident. It emphasizes the importance of using extra caution when operating vehicles on any roadway; but especially on rural roads.