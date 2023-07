STARKE COUNTY, Ind. – An INDOT contractor has closed State Road 39 and State Road 8 for two culvert replacements.

State Road 39 is closed between County Road West 1800 South and County Road West 50 South, and State Road 8 will be closed at the intersection with State Road 39.

The project began Wednesday and the closures are in place for approximately three weeks.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The official detour will follow U.S. 30, U.S. 35, State Road 10 and U.S. 421.