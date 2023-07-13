“Running July 28th through July 30th, the festival boasts three days of music, art, food and fun for the whole family on La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. This event is the perfect occasion to showcase the city’s lakes and natural resources, as well as show neighboring communities what it means to be “Livin’ the Lake Life” in the City of La Porte.

This festival is a great opportunity for the residents of La Porte to get involved in our incredible community. We strive for LakeFest to be one of the most anticipated weekends of the summer!

Back by popular demand, this year’s main event, P1 AquaX Jet Ski Races, will take place on both Saturday and Sunday on Stone Lake. Anyone is welcome to stop by Stone Lake Beach to take part in the action, and we hope to see many familiar faces there!

Get ready for the ultimate family fun experience at the City of LaPorte LakeFest! Our festival offers a wide range of activities that cater to all ages, making it the perfect destination for a family outing. Kids will have a blast in the dedicated Kids Fun Zone, filled with exciting games and activities that will keep them entertained for hours on end. But that’s not all, music lovers are in for a treat with our incredible lineup of concerts, featuring talented artists that will have you dancing and singing along. On Saturday, we are even offering free admission to The Collective Artisan Market, where you can find unique and handcrafted items that make perfect souvenirs or gifts for your loved ones. With something for everyone in your family, LaPorte LakeFest promises to be an unforgettable experience that you won’t want to miss! We hope to see you there!