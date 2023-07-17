Join Ric Federighi and Team WIMS LIVE at Chesterton Physical Therapy in Chesterton on Friday, July 21st to celebrate 15 years of service!

The event will take place from 3:00-5:00pm at their Chesterton location-425 Sand Creek Dr N # C, Chesterton, IN 46304

Chesterton Physical Therapy has three locations: Chesterton, IN, Michigan City, IN & Portage, IN. With over 20 years of experience, Chesterton Physical Therapy has high expectations of themselves and their patients. They have assembled the very best staff, location, equipment and systems to bring physical therapy to the next level.

For more information, please call:(219) 926-9779 or visit their website at: https://chestertonpt.com/