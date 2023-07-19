Founded in 2005, Hometown Days is a continuation of the longstanding summer festival tradition in New Carlisle. The event provides a weekend of family-friendly fun and is a vital venue for the fundraising efforts of many community organizations

New Carlisle Hometown Days, Inc. is a nonprofit organization. The steering committee consists of a group of citizens representing many area churches, businesses, and other nonprofit organizations.

Friday, July 28th

3:00pm- Festival Opens

5:00pm- Home Run Derby

6:00pm- The Macy Brothers

8:00pm- Hall of Fame Game

9:00pm- Park Closes

Dusk: Fireworks Spectacular

Saturday, July 29th

10:00am- Park Opens

10:00am- Wiffle Ball Pool Play

12:00pm- Parade

1:00pm- Squiggles and Smaxy

1:30pm- Clark the Juggler

2:30pm- Pedal Pull

3:00pm- Down By The Dock

5:30pm- Good Clean Fun Band

8:00pm- Park Closes

Sunday, July 30th

8:00am- Hometown Cup Playoffs

10:00am- Neighborhood Church Service

1:20pm- Hometown Cup Finals

2:30pm- Elvis & the Sweet Sensations

4:00pm- Festival Closes

Address: