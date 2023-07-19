Founded in 2005, Hometown Days is a continuation of the longstanding summer festival tradition in New Carlisle. The event provides a weekend of family-friendly fun and is a vital venue for the fundraising efforts of many community organizations
New Carlisle Hometown Days, Inc. is a nonprofit organization. The steering committee consists of a group of citizens representing many area churches, businesses, and other nonprofit organizations.
Friday, July 28th
3:00pm- Festival Opens
5:00pm- Home Run Derby
6:00pm- The Macy Brothers
8:00pm- Hall of Fame Game
9:00pm- Park Closes
Dusk: Fireworks Spectacular
Saturday, July 29th
10:00am- Park Opens
10:00am- Wiffle Ball Pool Play
12:00pm- Parade
1:00pm- Squiggles and Smaxy
1:30pm- Clark the Juggler
2:30pm- Pedal Pull
3:00pm- Down By The Dock
5:30pm- Good Clean Fun Band
8:00pm- Park Closes
Sunday, July 30th
8:00am- Hometown Cup Playoffs
10:00am- Neighborhood Church Service
1:20pm- Hometown Cup Finals
2:30pm- Elvis & the Sweet Sensations
4:00pm- Festival Closes
Address: