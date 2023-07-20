Shirley Heinze Land trust is teaming up with community partners to bring attention to the calming, healing combination of nature and art.

Brown Faces Green Spaces, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Shirley Heinze Land Trust are hosting a free Nature in the Arts event, The Art of Mindfulness, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central on Saturday, July 22 at the St. Francis Nature Preserve, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City. The boardwalk trail is wheelchair accessible. Visitors may park near the trailhead entrance at the west end of the parking lot. Michigan City Transit Bus Route 4 stops at Franciscan Hospital.

The event will feature sound-healing and forest bathing and participants will create a circular mixed media collage to take home.

Participants can take a relaxing walk along the boardwalk, stop at each of the three stations and create a piece of art.. Activities are free at this all-ages, family-friendly event.

Participants who take part in each activity may enter a prize drawing,, which includes spa and art therapy gift baskets from Franciscan Health Michigan City and a one-year membership to Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

In addition to art activities, participants can learn how to experience the calming influence of nature through breathing exercises and forest bathing-skills that can be used improve focus and reduce stress.

The Art of Mindfulness is part of Nature in the Arts, a series of events hosted at Shirley Heinze Land Trust nature preserves across northwest Indiana. The all-ages program connects the art community to nature. Activities are made possible in part by South Shore Arts and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receive support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.