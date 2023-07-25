September 22, 2023 7:00PM-Loverboy Rock Band

Scheduled to play the historic venue on Friday, Sept. 22, is popular Canadian rock band Loverboy. With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums and released the classic ‘80s anthems, “Turn Me Loose” and “Working for the Weekend.” Having delighted audiences around the world for the last 40 years, Binversie said it is quite a feat to have La Porte be one of their next stops on the road.

“Nobody loves classic rock and roll like the residents of La Porte, so we are thrilled to be bringing in a worldwide ‘80s classic like Loverboy,” Binversie said. “Everyone remembers jamming out to ‘Working for the Weekend,’ and we can’t wait to hear it performed live right here in the peoples’ house. We anticipate another sellout show, so we encourage everyone to buy their tickets early.”

Opening the show will be Carpool, one of the nation’s top tributes to Cars, all the way from Atlanta, Georgia.

Binversie said balcony tickets for this show start at just $45. Reserved floor seating is available as well and starts at $60.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the opener taking the stage at 7 p.m. A cash bar will be open to patrons aged 21 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit laportecivicauditorium.com.

October 13, 2023 7:30PM-Slippery When Wet Bon Jovi Tribute

Slippery When Wet–the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band has taken live Bon Jovi arrangements from Bon Jovi’s 2000’s Crush tour, 2002’s Bounce Tour, 2005’s Have a Nice Day tour, 2008’s Lost Highway tour and 2010’s The Circle tour to form what they refer to as an “Arena-Club Show”. With further explanation the band thinks that “Slippery When Wet” has the power to turn an 800-2000 capacity club into a 20,000 seat arena for 2-1/2 hours.

Slippery When Wet has played over 1800 shows throughout the US alone and has traveled to Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Honduras and the Dominican Republic. In 2007 the band was officially authorized by Bon Jovi to perform their highly entertaining show.

Joining Slippery When Wet will be Def Leppard Tribute Rok Brigade. The energy and music of this evening will be off the charts. Get your tickets today.

November 18, 2023 at 7:00PM-Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

Rumours was formed in Los Angeles, CA, the Summer of 2012. Shortly after they finished their residency at the legendary Roxy, LA. They were asked to be on AXS TV’s “World Greatest Tribute Bands”.

Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all it’s youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours.

The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Tuzy Ellis as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood, Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham, Nic Johns as John McVie.

December 29, 2023 Recognized as the top Journey tribute in the country, E5C4P3 Recognized as the top Journey tribute in the country, E5C4P3 will helps us bring in the New Year’s Weekend on Friday, December 29th with Foreigner tribute Hot Blooded. Tickets available at the La Porte Civic Auditorium and online at https://www.showclix.com/event/e5c4p3-2023

UPDATE:

The Civic Concert Series will be taking a short break over the summer months as our renovation of the balcony seats and HVAC moves into high gear!!!

We will have a few more big announcements coming over the next few months for shows this fall.