LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces upcoming changes to the concrete restoration work on I-65 between U.S. 231 and the I-80/94 interchange resulting in new lane and ramp closures.

Section 1: Between 61st Ave and the I-80/94 interchange (mile marker 256 to 260)

The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-80/94 will temporarily close from approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the evenings of Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 26 to shift a barrier wall and place pavement markings.

Concrete restoration work will begin on the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 on or after Sunday, July 30. During this work, the ramp will be restricted to one lane during daytime hours and closed completely during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. This will be ongoing for up to four weeks. The detour when the ramp is closed will follow I-80/94 eastbound to Ripley to I-80/94 westbound to I-65 southbound. Concrete restoration will also take place on I-65 southbound between mile marker 260 to 258, with traffic reduced to a single left lane.

During this work, the ramps from southbound and northbound State Road 53/Broadway to eastbound I-80/94, eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 to Ridge Rd collector ramp, and southbound I-65 to Ridge Rd will also be closed due to the location of the work zone.

The ramp from Ridge Rd to northbound I-65 remains closed through late October, and the ramp from Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 will be closed through mid-September.

Section 2: Between 137th Ave and 73rd Ave (mile marker 246 to 253)

The ramp from northbound I-65 to U.S. 231 and the ramp from 109th to northbound I-65 will be closed overnight Thursday, July 27 to set up a temporary traffic configuration through the work zone. Northbound I-65 traffic will also be impacted during the overnight hours while the travel lanes are realigned to the northbound side instead of crossing over to the southbound side.

Once the temporary traffic configuration is in place Friday morning, all ramps at the U.S. 231 and 109th interchanges will be open including the ramps from northbound I-65 to 109th and U.S. 231 to northbound I-65 which have been closed since May. The new traffic configuration will consist of the passing lanes closed and two lanes of traffic shifted to the right in each direction.

While in this traffic configuration, the contractor will shift the temporary barrier wall from the southbound side to the northbound side which will take approximately one week. Once the barrier wall is reset, southbound traffic will be switched to crossover to the northbound side through this work zone. The ramp from 109th to southbound I-65 and the ramp from southbound I-65 to U.S. 231 will also close at this time. This change is expected to happen on or after Thursday, August 3, and traffic will remain in this configuration through late November.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Overnight lane closures will be utilized to set up, modify and remove the lane shifts through these work zones. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through late December.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.