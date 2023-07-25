LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced short-term road closures on U.S. 41 and State Road 152/Indianapolis Blvd. for next week while Norfolk Southern rebuilds two at-grade crossings. U.S. 41 will close first, with Indianapolis Boulevard closing when U.S. 41 reopens.

U.S. 41 will be closed on or after Monday, July 31 for approximately three days between Fayette Street and Kane Street. The official detour for this closure will follow I-94, U.S. 20/Indianapolis Boulevard, and State Road 312.

Indianapolis Boulevard will be closed on or after Wednesday, August 2 for approximately two days between 165th Street and Summer Street The official detour for this closure will follow U.S. 20, State Road 912, and I-94.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.