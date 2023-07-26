Free event features health screenings, a movie, drinks, snacks and more

Franciscan Health is inviting Region women to a girls’ night out featuring food, drink, a movie and valuable healthcare information.

Franciscan Health is hosting the free PJs, Popcorn & Girl Talk event Aug. 10 at the Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Attendees are encouraged to come in their pajamas. The event features complimentary wine, soft drinks, popcorn, charcuterie, health screenings, chair massages, a showing of the movie, “Mamma Mia!” and a live panel discussion with medical professionals specializing in oncology.

Scheduled speakers include Breast Surgeon Cosmina Cristea, DO; Medical Oncologist Meshaal Khan, MD; Medical Oncologist Naina Mahngar, MD; Cancer Genetic Counselor Malivka Praseed McGrail, MS, LCGC; Radiation Oncologist Robert Prock, MD and OB/GYN Jessica Siegler, MD.

Prizes will be awarded for the best pajamas and other prize drawings will also take place. Attendees will receive a free pair of Vera Bradley slippers when the movie credits roll.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and drinks, health screenings and chair massages. The women’s cancer question and answer session begins at 6:30 p.m., with the movie immediately following.

The event is free, but registration is required. Registration and more information is available online or by calling 1-800-931-3322.