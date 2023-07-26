The Leprechaun Hunt™ is a wonderful family event and we’d like you to invite others to join in the fun. In addition to hunting for leprechauns with pots of gold worth $50 – $1500, you’ll enjoy outstanding Irish and American food, games, and entertainment while supporting a great cause.
Location: The SHARE Foundation in Rolling Prairie, IN 46371
Time: 11:00 AM – Sun, Aug 6 6:00 PM
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the gate the day of the event. Senior citizens 65+ are $40 in advance or $50 at the gate. As always, children 13 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets must be purchased by July 31st for the discounted price!
Click HERE to buy your ticket!
Check out sharefoundation.org for more information.