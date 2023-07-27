The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a heat advisory along with a dense fog advisory for portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

Additionally, the National Weather Service of Chicago has issued a heat advisory for parts of the Chicago area along with Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Northern Indiana 326 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023 Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Northern La Porte- Eastern St. Joseph IN-Southern La Porte-Western St. Joseph IN- Cass MI-St. Joseph MI-Branch-Hillsdale-Northern Berrien- Southern Berrien-Williams-Fulton OH- Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Lagrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, Angola, Fremont, Kendallville, Ligonier, Albion, Auburn, Garrett, Michigan City, La Porte, Kingsbury, Fish Lake, South Bend, Mishawaka, Lakeville, Granger, Wanatah, La Crosse, Union Mills, North Liberty, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Sturgis, Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Mendon, Coldwater, Bronson, Hillsdale, Jonesville, Litchfield, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Paw Paw Lake, Niles, New Buffalo, Stevensville, Berrien Springs, Bryan, Montpelier, Edgerton, Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton, and Delta 326 AM EDT Thu Jul 27 2023 /226 AM CDT Thu Jul 27 2023/ ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities below 1/4 mile values will be possible. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning to midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility in dense fog. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If travelling this morning, give yourself extra time to get to your destination, slow down, and allow for greater stopping distances while using low beam headlights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Chicago IL 951 PM CDT Wed Jul 26 2023 ILZ003-008-010-011-020-105-106-108-INZ001-002-271100- /O.CON.KLOT.HT.Y.0001.230727T1700Z-230728T0200Z/ Winnebago-Ogle-Lee-De Kalb-Kendall-Southern Cook-Northern Will- Eastern Will-Lake IN-Porter- Including the cities of Rockford, Rochelle, Oregon, Byron, Dixon, DeKalb, Sycamore, Oswego, Yorkville, Plano, Calumet City, Oak Forest, Lemont, Orland Park, Park Forest, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Plainfield, Mokena, Crete, Peotone, Beecher, Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, and Chesterton 951 PM CDT Wed Jul 26 2023 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105 expected. Highest values away from the lake in Lake and Porter counties. * WHERE...In Illinois, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kendall, Southern Cook, Northern Will and Eastern Will Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.