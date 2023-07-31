You don’t want to miss this awesome opportunity to cherish memories with family and friends while celebrating lives lived. Our thrilling adventure begins with a butterfly release followed by a hunt for 25 one-of-a-kind acrylic butterflies hidden throughout the grounds. Each hand-crafted butterfly will have a gift/cash value of $50-1,000 (one prize butterfly per family).

This event is fun for the entire family! All proceeds from this event support Hospice of the Calumet Area. $5,000 in prizes!

Located at: Cloister in the Woods/Heritage Park 1101 Park Drive, Munster, IN

Check out www.hospicecalumet.org/butterflies for more information