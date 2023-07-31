XINSURANCE GREAT LAKES GRAND PRIX
AUGUST 2 – 6, 2023
WASHINGTON PARK, MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The 14th Annual Award-Winning Great Lakes Grand Prix features many of the world’s fastest and most powerful offshore boats racing on the southern shores of Lake Michigan. Throughout this action-packed free event, walk through Washington Park and chat with owners, racers and team members which also appear in the downtown boat parade and block party. All weekend long, enjoy live entertainment, family fun, food, drinks and RACING!
Thursday, August 3rd:
5:30PM: Ribbon Cutting @ Sunset Grille
6 – 8PM: VIP Party
@ Sunset Grille
6 – 9PM: RockDogs playing @ Sunset Grille/Pavilion Stage
7 – 11PM: AFTERMATH playing classic rock & country @ Washington Park Beach
Friday, August 4th:
12 – 10PM: Food Court Open
5 – 8PM: Shop • Sip • Support Local @ Downtown Michigan City, Hosted by Lake Life Social Events
6 – 10PM: Race Team Welcome Party @ Washington Park Beach
7 – 11PM: Nawty playing Motown hits & more @ Washington Park Beach
Saturday, August 5th:
8AM – 3PM: Four A’s Vintage Car Show
9am-10:30pm: Free Parking/Shuttle Service @ Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets/North Lot
9AM – 10PM: Food Court Open
9AM – 4PM: VIP Tent open
10am-2pm – Brunch Served: @ Washington Park Boardwalk
10AM – 4PM: Time Trials
11AM: National Anthem
12 – 10PM: Block Party @ Downtown Michigan City
Hosted by Lake Life Social Events
6 – 8pm: Boat Parade @ North Franklin Street
7 – 11pm: Point’n Fingers playing classic rock
Sunday, August 6th:
9am – 4:30pm: Free Parking/Shuttle Service @ Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets/North Lot
9am – 5pm: Food Court Open
9AM – 4PM: VIP Tent open
10am-2pm: Brunch Served @ Washington Park Boardwalk
10AM – 4PM: Boat racing
11am: National Anthem
4pm: Kasim Whiting Duo @ Sunset Grille
Join Team WIMS LIVE during the entire event!
Check out www.greatlakesgrandprix.com for information.