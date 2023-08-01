The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest (PNW) has extended the nomination deadline for the 2023 Innovators Awards to Friday, Aug. 11.

In addition to inducting Individual and Team Honorees into the Society, three unique awards will be considered: Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation, Society of Innovators Fellows and the John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Now in its 19th year, this is our annual opportunity to shine a light on the cool, innovative new products, services and social initiatives happening right here in Northwest Indiana,” said Jason Williams, assistant director of the Society of Innovators at PNW. “Our goal is to leave no stone unturned as we look to celebrate the people behind the newest innovations coming out of this region.”

Individuals and teams are nominated via an online application. Anyone that lives or works in Northwest Indiana is eligible for consideration. All applications must be submitted through the online form on the Society of Innovators’ website at www.pnw.edu/soi. There is no fee to nominate and self-nominations are encouraged. The deadline to submit nominations is Aug. 11, 2023. More information can be found online at pnw.edu/innovators-awards or by reaching out to societyofinnovators@pnw.edu.

The 2023 Society of Innovators Awards Luncheon will take place on Oct. 19, 2023 at the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on Purdue Northwest’s Westville branch campus. Sponsorships are available. Please contact societyofinnovators@pnw.edu for more details.

Individual Honorees

The Society of Innovators recognizes exemplary individuals who have made it through the selection process as Inductees into the Society of Innovators. To be considered, the individual’s innovation must have been developed in the Northwest Indiana region in the last four years.

Team Honorees

The Society of Innovators recognizes exemplary teams and individual team members who have made it through the selection process as Inductees into the Society of Innovators. Teams from an individual company, government unit, not-for-profit agency or a group of organizations from a specific project are eligible. To be considered, the team’s innovation must have been developed in the Northwest Indiana region in the last four years.

Society of Innovators Fellows

The Society of Innovators may select up to five innovators each year as Fellows from among previously inducted Individual and Team Lead honorees. Fellows must live or work in Northwest Indiana and demonstrate significant achievement in innovation and contribution to our community.

Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation

One team may be selected annually from among Team Inductees to receive the Richard C. Sussman Prize for Team Innovation. The Sussman Prize is dedicated to promoting 21st century innovation in the private, public, not-for-profit and government sectors.

John H. Davies Lifetime Achievement Award

A Lifetime Achievement Award winner may be selected upon recommendation of the selection committee and at the discretion of the board of directors. Not only must the Lifetime Achievement Award winner demonstrate significant innovation, but that the work was sustained over a significant amount of time and their success was not limited to just one role, company or sector. This award is the Society’s highest honor for an individual leader whose work took place in or significantly impacted the Northwest Indiana region.

For more information about the Society of Innovators, visit www.pnw.edu/soi.