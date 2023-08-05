August 4, 2023 – Michigan City, Indiana – The Indiana Department of Corrections announced today the closure of the Indiana State Prison at Michigan City. This closure marks the beginning of a new chapter for Northwest Indiana, as it presents a tremendous opportunity for positive economic development and growth. The Northwest Indiana Forum, alongside many partners, released the Region’s first economic development plan, IGNITE the Region- Northwest Indiana’s Strategy for Economic Transformation, in 2018. This plan included the redevelopment and reimagination of the Michigan City State Prison location and has been awarded READI funds to plan what could be next for this integral location in the city.

“We are ecstatic about this opportunity to invest further in Michigan City and re-imagine the immense potential for the prison site,” said Heather Ennis, President & CEO, Northwest Indiana Forum. “The Region is grateful for the leadership of Governor Eric Holcomb and his team in working diligently with the IDOC and the Northwest Indiana Forum. We also thank Angie Nelson Deuitch, Clarence Hulse and Don Babcock for continuing to bring the vision forward for a project that will have multi-generational impact”

The closure of the Indiana State Prison at Michigan City will lead to the availability of a large property on the westside of the city previously dedicated to the correctional facility. This opens possibilities for diverse industries, housing opportunities, and businesses to establish themselves on the doorstep of the Indiana Dunes National Park, just south of Mount Baldy, fostering economic prosperity through this redevelopment opportunity.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of Michigan City. With the relocation of the prison, we embark on a journey of transformative change and boundless opportunities for our community. We are grateful for the leadership of the Northwest Indiana Forum through the Regional Economic Development Plan IGNITE and for navigating the READI grant for our region.” Said Angie Nelson Deuitch, Michigan City Councilwoman and Michigan City Redevelopment Commission Member.

“Vacating the space allows us to dream big, attracting new investments and industries, revitalizing our city, and continue creating a thriving environment for our residents,” said Clarence Hulse, Executive Director, Economic Development Corporation ofMichigan City. “This major announcement bolsters the long list of exciting projects happening in Michigan City such as the double track, 11th Street Train Station, SoLa, Vibrant Michigan City and more. We look forward to working hand in hand with our citizens, local stakeholders, and the State to ensure a seamless transition and to build a future that we can all be proud of.”

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Spencer Summers at 219.476.6523 or ssummers@nwiforum.org.