NWIIWA ups its game with fresh leadership perspectives and experience.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women’s Association (NWIIWA) is proud to announce the addition of three new leaders to its board of directors. Each one of the new board members brings unique industry perspectives and experience that will only further enhance the association’s mission.

NWIIWA is the leading professional development association for women in NWI. The more individuals and companies that get involved, the bigger NWIIWA’s mission to advance career opportunities for women grows.

The three new board members are:

Delana Orban, HR Business Partner Lead, Franciscan Health

Carrie Upchurch, Northwest Indiana Area Manager, Everwise Credit Union (Formerly TCU)

Teresa Wallace, Tax Manager, Partner, Wallace Consulting

“Each time that experts like these get more involved with NWIIWA, new pathways are discovered that enable us to expand our program offerings. That’s the exciting part about our association. We’re always learning and growing together and building new bridges that enable more women to achieve their career goals. We’re proud to welcome our new board members and look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working together,” said Erica Dombey, board chair.