LA PORTE COUNTY, IN — The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is available on the Unity Foundation website from August 9 to September 8, 2023.

The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and locally in La Porte County by Unity Foundation will provide two area students with four-year, full tuition scholarships to an accredited Indiana college or university of their choice and an annual stipend for required books and equipment.

To be eligible, students must: be a resident of La Porte County; graduate by June 30, 2024, from an accredited high school that serves La Porte County; intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; have a GPA (unweighted) of at least 3.75 as of the beginning of their senior year of high school and submit a complete online application at uflc.net/scholarships/lilly by the deadline.

“Receiving the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is a privilege and an honor for a student that far exceeds its monetary value. A selection committee, comprised of volunteers from throughout the county, will seek to recommend the two most outstanding La Porte County students among those who apply,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.

Applications will be evaluated based on academic achievement, demonstrated service to others, leadership ability, commitment and motivation to succeed, and to a lesser extent, financial need. A committee will interview finalists before recommending two students to the Independent Colleges of Indiana, who make the final selection.

The primary purposes of the program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.