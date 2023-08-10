Events showcasing career opportunities across the South Suburbs, Northwest Indiana

Franciscan Health Crown Point, Dyer, Michigan City, Munster and Olympia Fields, in partnership with Franciscan Physician Network and Specialty Physicians of Illinois, are conducting job recruitment fairs this fall for a variety of career opportunities in Northwest Indiana and the South suburbs.

Positions are available in clinical and non-clinical settings, including hospitals, Franciscan Physician Network practices, home health, hospice and the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

No appointments are necessary and participants should bring their resumes and other supporting documents.

Those joining Franciscan Health receive enhanced benefit packages; a pay structure that rewards experience and expertise; a collaborative work environment; professional development opportunities and a work environment with a commitment to award-winning care. Signing bonuses are available for multiple positions as well.

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Specialty Physicians of Illinois are hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, 20201 S. Crawford Ave. in Olympia Fields. Attendees should enter through the main entrance.

Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Physicians Network are hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City in the Mother Maria Theresia Conference Room. Attendees should enter through the main entrance.

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Franciscan Physician Network are hosting a recruitment fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Marian Education Center at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point. Attendees should use the Marian Education Center entrance.

Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer are co-hosting a recruitment fair along with Franciscan Physician Network from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Franciscan Health Munster at 701 Superior Ave. in Munster in the St. Clare Conference Room. Attendees should enter through Cancer Center Door T.

