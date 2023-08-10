The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced the expansion of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program providing qualifying parents and families with $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. To date, more than 10,000 students are enrolled in Indiana Learns.

“We know from our 2023 ILEARN proficiency results, and the ongoing academic impact/recovery analysis, that our middle school students in particular need strategic learning support and interventions,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “This newly released data was the determining factor in the expansion of Indiana Learns, which will now include middle school students, in addition to the elementary school students already eligible. This will allow parents and families, who may not otherwise be able to pay for high-dosage tutoring, to access these opportunities for their students and provide them the additional support they need. Every year in the life of a child is essential to their continued growth and development, and we have no time to waste. With over 10,000 families already enrolled (and growing!), we look forward to even more families opting in in the future.”

Launched in October 2022, the goal of Indiana Learns is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mind Trust administers the operations of the program on behalf of IDOE. Initially open to fourth and fifth grade students, the expansion of the program now allows for students in third through eighth grade, who scored below proficiency in math or English/language arts on the 2023 administration of ILEARN, to be eligible for grant funds.

In addition to the expanded student eligibility, the following program updates are also effective July 2023:

Increase in awards for all students with established accounts to $1,000

Families establishing new accounts will receive $1,000

Families can re-apply for funds after the initial award has been spent

School corporations can serve as learning partners, providing tutoring support direct to students, without the match requirement

Expansion of service opportunity to include tutoring during the school day (e.g., during lunch or any instructional period except reading or math)

Individual schools within a school corporation can now apply to serve as learning partners

Interested families can visit IndianaLearns.org to check if their student is now eligible. Families will need to enter a student’s student test number (STN) and date of birth to verify eligibility. Parents can locate their student’s STN on their ILEARN score report or by reaching out to their school’s registrar or office staff. If eligible, families will immediately be able to view available funds and schedule approved services after viewing multiple learning partners that can provide service in their area. Indiana Learns is continuing to receive applications and approve additional learning partners to serve students. Families with questions can reach out to the Indiana Learns team by emailing info@indianalearns.org or by calling (317) 203-9236.

“We are thrilled to have so many eligible students claiming the available funds, and to see families advocating for their students’ education,” said Seana Murphy, Senior Director of Indiana Learns. “We are especially thankful for school partnerships, which have been instrumental in the growth and success of Indiana Learns.”

Indiana Learns is accepting applications for learning partners that can deliver high-quality math or English/language arts tutoring to Hoosier students in-person, virtually, or through a hybrid model. To find information about learning partner requirements and application information, visit the Indiana Learns website.