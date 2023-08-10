The Michigan City Police Department announced the passing of retired officer, Edward Wojasinski.
MCPD stated the following on their Facebook page:
It is with great sadness that we recognize the recent passing of Edward Wojasinski.Ed began his law enforcement career at the Michigan City Police Department on March 3rd, 1969 and retired after 36 years of service in 2005.We want to thank the Wojasinski family for Ed’s dedicated service to the Michigan City Police Department and for serving our community. We would also like to send our deepest condolences to the Wojasinski family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, brother, you will be missed…