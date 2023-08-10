Vino al Fresco

As the weather starts to turn cooler and nights become longer, we’re embracing the season with Vino al Fresco! Enjoy wine tastings from a variety of local wineries.

On Saturday, September 16th, our Vino al Fresco will be hosted in downtown Chesterton, at Thomas Centennial Park (220 Broadway Avenue Chesterton, IN 46304). Your ticket includes entry, unlimited tastings, live music, and a commemorative glass. You can purchase your tickets on the Duneland Chamber of Commerce website.

Wine tastings from:

Aftermath Winery & Cidery

Easley Winery

Four Corners Winery

Lambstone Cellars Winery

Running Vines Winery

Food available from:

Cheesescapes – specializes in cheese & charcuterie

Albano’s – handmade, small batch scratch pasta

Live Music by:

For Pete’s Sake

Additional Information:

Check-In for the event will take place at the entrance to Thomas Centennial Park on Broadway.

Please bring a printed copy of your email confirmation or show it on your mobile device.

This is a standing wine-tasting event that takes place in Thomas Centennial Park. Limited seating will be available in the park. Feel free to bring your own chairs or picnic blankets.

All guests at this event must show valid government-issued identification at check-in to prove they are 21 or older.

If you have any questions, please call the Chamber office directly at 219.926.5513 or email them at info@dunelandchamber.org

