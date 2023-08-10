Vino al Fresco
As the weather starts to turn cooler and nights become longer, we’re embracing the season with Vino al Fresco! Enjoy wine tastings from a variety of local wineries.
On Saturday, September 16th, our Vino al Fresco will be hosted in downtown Chesterton, at Thomas Centennial Park (220 Broadway Avenue Chesterton, IN 46304). Your ticket includes entry, unlimited tastings, live music, and a commemorative glass. You can purchase your tickets on the Duneland Chamber of Commerce website.
Wine tastings from:
- Aftermath Winery & Cidery
- Easley Winery
- Four Corners Winery
- Lambstone Cellars Winery
- Running Vines Winery
Food available from:
- Cheesescapes – specializes in cheese & charcuterie
- Albano’s – handmade, small batch scratch pasta
Live Music by:
- For Pete’s Sake
Additional Information:
- Check-In for the event will take place at the entrance to Thomas Centennial Park on Broadway.
- Please bring a printed copy of your email confirmation or show it on your mobile device.
- This is a standing wine-tasting event that takes place in Thomas Centennial Park. Limited seating will be available in the park. Feel free to bring your own chairs or picnic blankets.
- All guests at this event must show valid government-issued identification at check-in to prove they are 21 or older.
If you have any questions, please call the Chamber office directly at 219.926.5513 or email them at info@dunelandchamber.org
Chesterton’s European Market
Chesterton’s European Market takes place every Saturday from the beginning of May through the end of October in historic downtown Chesterton. From 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, located at Broadway and Third Street, next to Thomas Centennial Park. Just two miles south of the Indiana Dunes at Lake Michigan, the Market is easily accessible from Interstate 94 to exit 26A or via the 80/90 Toll Road to exit 31.
A NOTE FROM THE DUNELAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:
“Our European Market provides a strong tradition of quality shopping, live entertainment, and a festive community experience. Our artists, chefs, merchants, and farmers travel to our Market from across Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois to offer visitors an extraordinary collection of products and services.
Come visit us, and delight in our artisan breads and pastries, boutique creamery cheeses, ethnic foods, meats, spices, oils, rare books, clothing, accessories, jewelry and fresh-from-the-farm produce and flowers. Spend the day, and enjoy live performances from the best of Duneland’s professional musicians.
Join us, and support our commitment to nurturing healthy, sustainable lifestyles within our Duneland community. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon!”
Chamber Network Night
Chamber Network Night will be here before you know it, and this year it’s going to be SPOOKTACULAR! Join the fun on Thursday, October 19th from 3:00-7:00pm at the Porter County Expo Center (215 E. Division Rd. Valparaiso, IN 46383)
Discover solutions to your business needs, connect with potential customers and meet the people behind Porter County’s thriving business community, face to face. Over 100 exhibitors will introduce their newest and greatest products and services. Chamber Network Night is the premier business-to-business networking event of the year dedicated to generating high-quality leads, learning from the brightest, and networking with the best.
This year’s theme will be Halloween. Have fun and be creative with your booth.
This event is presented by the Valpo, Portage, and Duneland Chambers of Commerce.
Admission: You can register on their website linked here.
- Wall Booth – $300
- Middle of Room Booth – $250
- Middle of Room Booth (Non-Member) – $300
- Entrepreneur’s Row – $150 (must be a business less than five years old and less than five employees)
- Bigger Better Booth – $950
Hometown Holiday Celebration
Hometown Holiday Outdoor Market
Some of your favorite Chesterton’s European Market vendors will be set up in the usual spots. Come to buy a unique holiday gift or get some yummy food. The market will run from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm. Free carriage rides from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. Kids craft corner!
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Help the Town of Chesterton celebrate the Holiday Season at the Tree Lighting. The tree lighting will take place near the Thomas Centennial Park gazebo at 5:00 pm.
Twilight Parade
The Twilight Parade will begin at 5:15 p.m. This year we have numerous entries including floats, fire trucks, horses, Boy and Girl Scout troops, trucks, trailers and walking groups; building the excitement of the Grande Finale of Santa and Mrs. Clause arriving! Santa Claus will be receiving visitors in his sleigh on Broadway in Thomas Centennial Park from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
Click here for a parade application or to sign up to volunteer!
If you have any questions, please call the Chamber office directly at 219.926.5513 or email them at info@dunelandchamber.org