Sept. 13-17, 2023

“Behind Julia Child’s Apron,” starring Leslie Goddard

$40 for show only

$35 to add the pre-show dinner option; Call the dining and events office at 219-836-1930.

For groups of 15 and more, tickets are $35 each, with an additional $35 for the meal option.

In the 1960s, thousands tuned in every week on PBS TV to watch Julia Child demonstrate the art of French cooking on television.

Actress and scholar Leslie Goddard, PhD, brings the iconic “French Chef” to audiences once again in this popular one-woman show, “Julia Child – Bon Appetit!”

As Child, Goddard discusses everything from her relationship with her husband, Paul, to the mishaps of cooking on television. Meet the beloved legendary cookbook author, television star and champion of French cooking through this stage portrayal. Bon Appetit!

The eight performances are 90 minutes, plus a 20-minute intermission.

2 pm Wednesday, Sept. 13

2 pm Thursday, Sept. 14

7:30 pm Thursday, Sept. 14

2 pm Friday, Sept. 15

7:30 pm Friday, Sept. 15

2 pm Saturday, Sept. 16

7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 16

2 pm Sunday, Sept. 17

Pre-show luncheon meal only available with the 2 pm matinee performances.

Menu:

“The French Chef” Onion Soup

Entrée Choice of Julia Child’s: Chicken Coq Au Vin or Beef Bourguignon

Julia’s Crepe Suzette

*Meals for 2 pm show served at Noon, with doors opening at 11:30 am.