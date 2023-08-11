INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration today announced that software used by a contractor experienced a security breach that exposed certain personal information of Indiana Medicaid members.

The names, addresses, case numbers and Medicaid numbers of more than 744,000 members of Indiana Medicaid were exposed in the breach, which occurred in the MOVIEit application used by Maximus Health Services. Social Security numbers of four additional Medicaid members were impacted.

The MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide and occurred in late May.

Maximus alerted FSSA of the breach. The people affected in Indiana are members of Medicaid who had received a communication from Maximus regarding the selection of a managed care entity. Maximus is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring.

For questions or additional information, individuals can call 1-833-919-4749 toll‐free.