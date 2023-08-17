La Porte County Sheriff Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg announced the retirement of Sergeant Steve Lestinsky, effective Aug. 6.

Sergeant Lestinsky was hired by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Deputy on August 9th, 1993. On Jan. 1, 1998, he was promoted to the Merit Division. He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy later that year and was a graduate of Class 98-133.

He served as a patrol deputy, and later as a deputy in the Warrants Division until being promoted to the rank of sergeant on January 1st, 2015. As a sergeant, he was a Patrol Shift and Warrants Division Supervisor.

Sergeant Lestinsky will remain with the agency after having accepted a position within the Civil Division where his responsibilities with include civil process and verification of sex and violent offenders.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “I publicly thank Sergeant Lestinsky for his service and sacrifices that he and his family made for the people of La Porte County as a deputy. We are pleased he has accepted a position as a Civil Process Server and will remain a member of the Sheriff’s Office.”