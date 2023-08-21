Fox Park Music Fest will be held on Saturday, August 26th from 11:00 a.m- 11:00 p.m at Fox Park in Laporte.

Enjoy music from 6 LIVE bands, drinks from the beer garden, food from multiple food vendors, and merchandise for sale!

This is a family friendly event with kids 12 and under being FREE! Veterans and active duty are FREE with ID.

Tickets are $5.00 in advance and $8.00 at the gate- call 219-262-4775 or 219-851-4499

This event is brought to you by the Guardian Riders

*100% of the proceeds benefit local veterans, active duty, and those less fortunate*