The Salvation Army of Michigan City announced that to provide relief to those in need during the heat wave expected in our area this week, they are extending their lobby hours. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week, their lobby will be open until 6 p.m. to anyone who needs to stop in and cool off.

They also have cold water available.

The City of Valparaiso is reminding the public of cooling center locations. See the flyer attached to this story for locations.

Also the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special CARE program for individuals who may need help during weather emergencies. The City says police will check on these residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one for CARE, contact Sgt. Perry Stone at PStone@ValpoPD.com or call (219) 462-2135.

The Town of Chesterton announced that Chesterton Town Hall will be a cooling center this week. Residents without air conditioning or whose air conditioning fails are urged to seek shelter at the Chesterton town hall. The Town of Chesterton says amenities are sparse in the town hall but there are restrooms.

In Portage, Woodland Park’s Oakwood Hall, 2100 Willowcreek Road will be available during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. The Portage Township YMCA’s, 3100 Willowcreek Road, will also be open as a cooling station during their normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Portage says if someone is in need of emergency cooling assistance they can also contact the Portage Township Trustee’s office at 219-762-1623.