Mayor Parry’s Charity Ball will be on Friday Oct. 20 at the Blue Chip Casino Stardust Ballroom.

All proceeds from the Ball go directly to his chosen beneficiaries he has chosen this year. They are Meals on Wheels, The Social and Learning Institute of Michigan City, and the Service League of Michigan City.

The Mayor’s Office also announced that they will be entertained by the famous “Chicago Experience”.

“This band is renown throughout the entire Northwest region of Indiana, Illinois Michigan and Ohio as the premiere Chicago Tribute Band. They will put on a two hour concert beginning at 7:00pm. Prior to the concert we will have a full buffet dinner! All of this for only $50.00 Per Person!”

“Please get your tickets early as we expect a sellout. Individual Tickets are $50.00 which includes Dinner and the Concert!”

You may purchase a Premier Blue Table of 10 for $1,500.00 which includes Admission Tickets for 10, prominent seating near the stage, 2 free drink tickets per guest, a half page ad in the Event Program, and included in all marketing materials.

You may purchase a Prestige Red Table of 10 for $1,000.00 which includes Admission tickets for 10, priority seating, 1 free drink ticket per guest, a quarter page ad in the Event Program and included with all marketing materials.

You may purchase a White Table of 10 for $500.00 which includes 10 admission tickets, acknowledgment in Event Program, and included in PowerPoint Presentation.

“Please feel free to contact me at (219) 873-1400 Ext. #2001 or Tonya at Ext. #2009”