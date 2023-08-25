The Michiana Humane Society is back for year 4 hosting the “Dollars 4 Doodles”!

The MHS team will turn your pet into a one-of-a-kind Meow-sterpiece. This offer is fur real and begins August 17th and goes until August 31st! Do you have your picture ready to submit!? If you donate $25 to support MHS shelter pets and send them a photo of your pet, they” send you a one-of-a-kind drawing created by their tail-ented staff or volunteers.

You never know what you’re going to get! The Doodlers have a wide range of artistic talent (or lack thereof). Guaranteed to bring many laughs and to be a great conversation piece in your home!

Note: Because of the volume of Doodles created, it may take up to 30 days to receive your work of art.

For more information visit: https://michianapets.org/