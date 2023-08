LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for U.S. 421 between County Road West 1350 South and County Road West 1500 South beginning on or after Wednesday, Sept. 6.

U.S. 421 will be closed for approximately three days while Norfolk Southern Railway installs a second track.

INDOT says Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow U.S. 30, State Road 39 and State Road 8.