Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in August. This is the time to take advantage of opportunities available for those who purchased these recalled items. 

“Starting a family can be a joyous and scary time for parents,” Attorney General Rokita said. “You shouldn’t have to worry if your new baby is safe and if the items they’re using are defective or could cause you or your family harm. If you purchased one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer immediately.”  

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in August: 

Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitors from Philips Personal Health 

Simplay3 Toddler Towers from The Simplay3 Company   

Avena Mini Table Lamps from Crate & Barrel 

Carboys from Saxco International   

Fireworks from 13131 Imports 

Dehumidifiers from Gree   

Midwest Lubricants Sodium Hydroxide from Midwest Lubricants   

Ubio Labs power banks from Costco   

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.  

To view recalls issued prior to August, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website. 