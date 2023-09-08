NIPSCO Announces “Public Safety Grant” Opportunities-
“We are pleased that through our 2023 NIPSCO Public Safety Education and Training Grants, 16 organizations will be able to further their mission to provide safety education and training programs for youth, first responders and residents throughout NIPSCO’s service area. We are proud that this program has benefited a total of 94 projects over the past six years.”
Learn more about this grant and see the complete list of selected organizations and their safety initiatives at NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.