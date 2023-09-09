Detectives with the Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Friday morning at about 4:30 a.m., detectives from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post responded to the Indiana State Prison located in Michigan City for a death investigation.

The victim, an inmate at the prison, has been identified as 44-year-old Victor Glenn, from Indianapolis, IN.

Glenn was serving a sentence for murder with a projected release date of 6/15/2066.

This is an active homicide investigation.