Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Otis, IN. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday and from 8:30 am – 9:30 am Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.