Wincenty “Vince” Bondzis, 75, Michigan City, IN, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at 3:26 am in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 16, 2023 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan City, IN with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Otis, IN. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday and from 8:30 am – 9:30 am Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.
Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Building Fund, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.