Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for September 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023- St. Joseph County Noon – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Four Winds Field, 501 W. South St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023- LaPorte County 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last.

Where: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 IN-2, La Porte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by the United Way of LaPorte County and will serve 250 households.

Thursday, September 14, 2023- Kosciusko County 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Mary and Jerry’s Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10352 W 600 S, Mentone, IN 46539

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Friday, September 15. 2023- St. Joseph County Noon – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: HealthLinc, 1708 High St., South Bend, IN 46613

*This distribution is sponsored by HealthLinc and will serve 250 households.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023- LaPorte County Noon – 2 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Purdue University Northwest- Westville Campus, 1401 US-421, Westville, IN 46391

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – St. Joseph County 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana -702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

Due to repaving of the Food Bank’s parking lot, cars should line up along Scott Street off of Western Avenue and will turn onto United Drive to receive items.

Friday, September 22, 2023- Starke County 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Friday, September 22, 2023 – St. Joseph County 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana -702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

Due to repaving of the Food Bank’s parking lot, cars should line up along Scott Street off of Western Avenue and will turn onto United Drive to receive items.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023- Kosciusko County 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: North Webster American Legion Post 253, 756 S. Main St., North Webster, IN 46555

*This is a USDA distribution and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, September 28, 2023- Marshall County 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last.

Where: In the park behind the La Paz Fire Station, Park Dr., La Paz, IN 46536

*This distribution is sponsored by the United Way of Marshall County with added USDA product and will serve 200 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Kroger, United Way of LaPorte County, United Way of Marshall County, and HealthLinc for sponsoring distributions.

100% ($190,547.00) [FY2022-2023] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.